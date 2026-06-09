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From Crypto to AI: Insiders Are Trading These 3 Stocks

Leo Miller
Written by Leo Miller | Reviewed by Clare Titus
June 9, 2026
Robinhood app open on a smartphone showing a green stock chart, resting on a desk beside a laptop and coffee mug.

Key Points

  • As crypto comes under pressure, insiders are buying a key name strongly associated with digital assets.
  • One of the market's biggest AI winners of last month just saw insider sales move up in a big way after a post-earnings surge.
  • Insiders are selling a chip stock up more than 200% in 2026 with connections to the world's biggest name in AI.
  • Five stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets.

Insiders are making big moves in several key stocks across finance and tech. This includes rare buys at a crypto-linked name that is well-known among retail investors. Meanwhile, insiders are selling a stock that received swaths of analyst upgrades last month, and a surging chip company with ties to NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA.

Robinhood Insiders Buy Shares for the First Time in a Year

Robinhood Markets Today

Robinhood Markets, Inc. stock logo
HOODHOOD 90-day performance
Robinhood Markets
$80.76 -4.28 (-5.03%)
As of 12:10 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$63.51
$153.86
P/E Ratio
39.22
Price Target
$110.18
Add to Watchlist

Robinhood Markets NASDAQ: HOOD has certainly had a difficult start to 2026, down more than 25% on the year. Shares have also fallen by about 45% from their 52-week high. It should not come as a surprise that leading crypto asset Bitcoin has also fallen about 50% from its 52-week high and is down over 25% in 2026.

Robinhood has moved into many markets besides crypto, including equity and options trading, retirement accounts, subscriptions, and prediction markets. Nonetheless, its share price performance remains closely tied to crypto performance, for better or worse.

Amid its fall, Robinhood has seen a significant uptick in insider buying during Q2 2026. Overall, MarketBeat has tracked $35 million worth of insider purchases during the quarter after not seeing any since Q2 2025.

Meanwhile, insider sales remain slightly higher in Q2 2026 at $42 million. However, essentially all of these sales came under predetermined 10b5-1 plans, limiting their negative implications. Additionally, as buys have greatly increased, sales have come way down. In Q3 and Q4 2025, insider sales came in at more than $1 billion combined.

Overall, the combination of drastically falling insider sales and renewed insider buying is a solid bullish indicator for Robinhood going forward. This is particularly true when considering Robinhood’s beaten-down share price.

Snowflake Insider Sales Sell After Post-Earnings Pop

Next up is Snowflake NYSE: SNOW, which recently catapulted to the upside. The company’s latest earnings report greatly impressed investors, as it posted a double beat and a guidance raise. This led shares to gain more than 36% in one day.

Snowflake Today

Snowflake Inc. stock logo
SNOWSNOW 90-day performance
Snowflake
$231.98 -8.47 (-3.52%)
As of 12:10 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$118.30
$284.99
Price Target
$291.77
Add to Watchlist

Snowflake also ranked as one of MarketBeat’s top three most upgraded stocks of last month—along with two other key AI names. Despite its recent surge, Snowflake’s overall return in 2026 is not overly impressive, sitting below 10%.

Still, it is notable that insider sales spiked following Snowflake’s huge post-earnings move. Among the $338 million worth of insider sales tracked in Q2, $288 million came after the company’s report. However, most of these sales also came under 10b5-1 plans, again limiting their bearish signal.

Furthermore, many of these sales involved the exercise of stock options followed by subsequent sales.

For example, Director Frank Slootman exercised options at $8.88 per share and then sold shares at $250 or higher. Thus, Slootman generated massive gains, limiting the effect that future up moves would have on his overall payoff. Nonetheless, total sales increased nearly threefold from $114 million in Q1. Overall, the raw size of Snowflake's sales is moderately concerning despite mitigating circumstances.

Insider at NVIDIA-Partnered Navitas Dump Shares

Last up is Navitas Semiconductor NASDAQ: NVTS, which has soared more than 200% in 2026. This comes as Navitas is an NVIDIA partner for the company’s 800 volts direct current (VDC) data center power push.

Navitas Semiconductor Today

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stock logo
NVTSNVTS 90-day performance
Navitas Semiconductor
$21.29 -3.19 (-13.04%)
As of 12:10 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$5.44
$34.17
Price Target
$12.87
Add to Watchlist

The goal of this is to reduce the number of conversions needed to make grid power usable in artificial intelligence (AI) server racks. In turn, data center power efficiency should increase. Notably, Navitas recently unveiled its 800V-to-6V DC-DC power delivery board, designed for use in NVIDIA systems. Shares surged by nearly 20% afterward.

Still, as Navitas shares put up huge gains, insider sales have also moved up considerably. Overall, MarketBeat has tracked $116 million worth of insider sales, the company’s highest quarterly sales over the past three years. None of these sales came under 105b-1 plans, although they did come before the company debuted its new power delivery board that sent shares soaring.

Many of these insiders continue to hold very large positions in Navitas. For example, despite selling over 3.6 million shares, Director Ranbir Singh still holds nearly 15 million Navitas shares. Overall, the recent sales surrounding Navitas are a solidly bearish signal—although its NVIDIA partnership is difficult to ignore.

Analysts Eye Recovery in Robinhood Despite Wide Price Target Dispersion

Overall, Robinhood’s recent insider buys stand out, given how long it has been since insiders upped their stakes in the company. As insiders buy in, Wall Street analysts are also demonstrating confidence in the stock. The MarketBeat consensus price target on HOOD currently sits near $110, implying upside of more than 30%. Still, it is worth noting that forecasts range very widely, with recently updated targets as high as $155 and as low as $65.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Robinhood Markets Right Now?

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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Leo Miller
About The Author

Leo Miller

Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
4.4364 of 5 stars		$82.49-3.0%N/A39.81Moderate Buy$110.18
Snowflake (SNOW)
3.7839 of 5 stars		$235.55-2.0%N/AN/AModerate Buy$291.77
Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)
1.7639 of 5 stars		$22.18-9.4%N/AN/AHold$12.87
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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