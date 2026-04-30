Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $12.86 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Fairfax Financial logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fairfax Financial reported quarterly EPS of $31.11, missing the consensus estimate of $43.97 by $12.86.
  • The stock traded up to $1,727.26 despite the miss, with a market capitalization of $37.15 billion and a low P/E of 8.07, and the company showed a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 15.10%.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Zacks and BMO recently downgraded the stock to "hold" while Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform," leaving an overall MarketBeat average rating of "Moderate Buy" (three Buy, three Hold).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $31.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $43.97 by ($12.86), Zacks reports. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 15.10%.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Fairfax Financial stock traded up $15.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,727.26. 2,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1,717.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,725.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.58. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of $1,528.10 and a 1 year high of $1,949.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRFHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Fairfax Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fairfax Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial OTCMKTS: FRFHF is a Toronto-based financial holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance, reinsurance and investment management. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products, operates specialty and run-off reinsurance businesses, and manages a diversified investment portfolio largely funded by insurance float. Fairfax conducts its insurance operations through a network of subsidiaries and affiliated companies that provide local underwriting and claims services across multiple markets.

On the insurance side, Fairfax writes a mix of short-tail and long-tail coverages across specialty lines, commercial casualty, property and other niche markets, while its reinsurance activities include treaty and facultative solutions for cedants and intermediaries.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Fairfax Financial Right Now?

Before you consider Fairfax Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fairfax Financial wasn't on the list.

While Fairfax Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Ride The A.I. Megaboom Cover
7 Stocks to Ride The A.I. Megaboom


We are about to experience the greatest A.I. boom in stock market history...

Thanks to a pivotal economic catalyst, specific tech stocks will skyrocket just like they did during the "dot com" boom in the 1990s.

That’s why, we’ve hand-selected 7 tiny tech disruptor stocks positioned to surge.

  1. The first pick is a tiny under-the-radar A.I. stock that's trading for just $3.00. This company already has 98 registered patents for cutting-edge voice and sound recognition technology... And has lined up major partnerships with some of the biggest names in the auto, tech, and music industry... plus many more.
  2. The second pick presents an affordable avenue to bolster EVs and AI development…. Analysts are calling this stock a “buy” right now and predict a high price target of $19.20, substantially more than its current $6 trading price.
  3. Our final and favorite pick is generating a brand-new kind of AI. It's believed this tech will be bigger than the current well-known leader in this industry… Analysts predict this innovative tech is gearing up to create a tidal wave of new wealth, fueling a $15.7 TRILLION market boom.

Right now, we’re staring down the barrel of a true once-in-a-lifetime moment. As an investment opportunity, this kind of breakthrough doesn't come along every day.

And the window to get in on the ground-floor — maximizing profit potential from this expected market surge — is closing quickly...

Simply click the link below to get the names and tickers of the 7 small stocks with potential to make investors very, very happy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
By Ryan Hasson | April 30, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines