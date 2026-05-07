Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRFHF. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fairfax Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

FRFHF opened at $1,625.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.53. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of $1,528.10 and a twelve month high of $1,949.00. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,715.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,723.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $31.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $36.17 by ($5.06). The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 14.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 205.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial OTCMKTS: FRFHF is a Toronto-based financial holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance, reinsurance and investment management. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products, operates specialty and run-off reinsurance businesses, and manages a diversified investment portfolio largely funded by insurance float. Fairfax conducts its insurance operations through a network of subsidiaries and affiliated companies that provide local underwriting and claims services across multiple markets.

On the insurance side, Fairfax writes a mix of short-tail and long-tail coverages across specialty lines, commercial casualty, property and other niche markets, while its reinsurance activities include treaty and facultative solutions for cedants and intermediaries.

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