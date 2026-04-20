Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$2,261.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$2,234.00 to C$2,261.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's target price suggests a potential downside of 8.85% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FFH. National Bank Financial set a C$3,200.00 price target on Fairfax Financial and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,600.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fairfax Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$2,600.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$3,050.00 to C$3,150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$2,751.38.

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Fairfax Financial Stock Up 1.0%

TSE:FFH traded up C$23.66 on Monday, reaching C$2,480.50. 17,972 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,174. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2,345.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2,382.37. The firm has a market cap of C$53.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.33. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$2,022.50 and a 12 month high of C$2,700.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$79.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.53 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial will post 212.3039807 earnings per share for the current year.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

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