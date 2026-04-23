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Fairfax India (FFXDF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Fairfax India logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Fairfax India is expected to report quarterly results on Thursday, April 30; analysts forecast $0.36 EPS and $3.722 million in revenue, versus the prior quarter's reported EPS of $2.53 (Feb. 19).
  • Shares opened at $18.56, trading down about 0.7%, with a market capitalization near $2.5 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, and a one‑year range of $15.46–$20.49.
  • Fairfax India is a Bermuda‑incorporated, Toronto‑based investment holding company that focuses on equity and debt opportunities across India’s financial services, consumer, healthcare and industrial sectors.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its resultson Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Fairfax India to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $3.7220 million for the quarter.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter.

Fairfax India Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of FFXDF opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.82. Fairfax India has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16.

Fairfax India Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax India OTCMKTS: FFXDF is a Bermuda‐incorporated, Toronto‐based investment holding company that focuses on equity and debt opportunities within India’s rapidly evolving economy. Publicly traded on the OTC market under the symbol FFXDF, the firm seeks to deliver long‐term capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of Indian financial services, consumer products, healthcare, and industrial enterprises.

The company’s primary activities include making direct equity investments in publicly listed Indian companies as well as participating in private placements and structured debt instruments.

Read More

Earnings History for Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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