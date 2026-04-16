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Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in March

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Fairfax India logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Short interest fell 17.8% to 53,700 shares as of March 31 (down from 65,299 on March 15), with 0.0% of shares sold short and a short-interest ratio of 0.6 days.
  • The stock opened at $17.98 (up 5.8%), with a market cap of $2.42 billion, a low P/E of 5.91 and reported quarterly EPS of $2.53, while the company shows low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.15) but very low liquidity (current and quick ratios of 0.04).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Fairfax India.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:FFXDF - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 53,700 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 65,299 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,421 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Fairfax India Stock Up 5.8%

OTCMKTS FFXDF opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.82. Fairfax India has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $20.49. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter.

Fairfax India Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax India OTCMKTS: FFXDF is a Bermuda‐incorporated, Toronto‐based investment holding company that focuses on equity and debt opportunities within India’s rapidly evolving economy. Publicly traded on the OTC market under the symbol FFXDF, the firm seeks to deliver long‐term capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of Indian financial services, consumer products, healthcare, and industrial enterprises.

The company’s primary activities include making direct equity investments in publicly listed Indian companies as well as participating in private placements and structured debt instruments.

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