Free Trial
→ A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.12 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Fairfax India logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • EPS miss: Fairfax India reported quarterly earnings of ($2.76) per share, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.12.
  • Shares traded up to $17.83 (+$0.28) on volume of 30,251 (below the 36,991 average); the company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a reported P/E of 5.87.
  • Balance-sheet signals: the firm has very low liquidity with a quick ratio and current ratio of 0.04 each, and a modest debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, indicating limited short-term cash coverage despite low leverage.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($3.12), Zacks reports.

Fairfax India Stock Performance

Shares of FFXDF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 30,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,991. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. Fairfax India has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fairfax India Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax India OTCMKTS: FFXDF is a Bermuda‐incorporated, Toronto‐based investment holding company that focuses on equity and debt opportunities within India’s rapidly evolving economy. Publicly traded on the OTC market under the symbol FFXDF, the firm seeks to deliver long‐term capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of Indian financial services, consumer products, healthcare, and industrial enterprises.

The company’s primary activities include making direct equity investments in publicly listed Indian companies as well as participating in private placements and structured debt instruments.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Fairfax India Right Now?

Before you consider Fairfax India, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fairfax India wasn't on the list.

While Fairfax India currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
3 Plays for the New Gold Supercycle
3 Plays for the New Gold Supercycle
From Traders Agency (Ad)
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
By Ryan Hasson | April 30, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines