Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.12 EPS

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($3.12), Zacks reports.

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Fairfax India Stock Performance

Shares of FFXDF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 30,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,991. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. Fairfax India has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India OTCMKTS: FFXDF is a Bermuda‐incorporated, Toronto‐based investment holding company that focuses on equity and debt opportunities within India’s rapidly evolving economy. Publicly traded on the OTC market under the symbol FFXDF, the firm seeks to deliver long‐term capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of Indian financial services, consumer products, healthcare, and industrial enterprises.

The company’s primary activities include making direct equity investments in publicly listed Indian companies as well as participating in private placements and structured debt instruments.

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