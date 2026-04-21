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Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Trading 0.1% Higher - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Fairfax India logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Price action: Fairfax India traded up 0.1% mid-day to C$18.61 (intraday high C$18.78) on volume of 46,788 shares, about 11% below its average session volume.
  • Valuation and ratios: The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a low P/E of 6.10 and PEG of 0.71, with a high current ratio (4.56), low quick ratio (0.50) and a very high debt-to-equity ratio (16.41).
  • Business profile: Fairfax India is an investment holding company focused on long-term capital appreciation by investing in public and private equity and debt tied to India or India-linked businesses.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Fairfax India.

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.78 and last traded at C$18.61. 46,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 52,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.60.

Fairfax India Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.16.

Fairfax India Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax India Holdings Corp is an investment holding company. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business conducted in or dependent on India. The company operates through investing in the India segment and it earns income through the source of interest and dividends.

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Fairfax India Right Now?

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