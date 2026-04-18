Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

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Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Down 1.6%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. ( CVE:FO Get Free Report )'s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and traded as low as C$0.29. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 727,164 shares.

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$338.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.67 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 51.52 and a current ratio of 2.29.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia. It also holds a 100% interest in the technical cooperation permit covering an area of approximately 30,327.9 square kilometers in the southwest Karoo Basin, South Africa; and a 100% interest in the Makó production license covering an area of approximately 994.6 square kilometers in the Makó Trough located in south-eastern Hungary.

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