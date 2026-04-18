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Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Falcon Oil & Gas logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Falcon Oil & Gas shares crossed below their 50-day moving average (50‑day = C$0.29) during Friday trading, traded as low as C$0.29, last at C$0.31 on volume of 727,164 shares and were down about 1.6%.
  • The company has a market capitalization of C$338.29 million and a negative P/E (‑101.67), but shows very low leverage (debt‑to‑equity 0.03) and unusually strong short‑term liquidity (quick ratio 51.52, current ratio 2.29).
  • Falcon is an exploration‑focused oil and gas firm with assets in Australia (22.5% interests in Beetaloo ~1M net acres), 100% interests in South Africa’s Karoo Basin (~30,327.9 km²), and a 100% production license in Hungary’s Makó Trough.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and traded as low as C$0.29. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 727,164 shares.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Down 1.6%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$338.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.67 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 51.52 and a current ratio of 2.29.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia. It also holds a 100% interest in the technical cooperation permit covering an area of approximately 30,327.9 square kilometers in the southwest Karoo Basin, South Africa; and a 100% interest in the Makó production license covering an area of approximately 994.6 square kilometers in the Makó Trough located in south-eastern Hungary.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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