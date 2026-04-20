Falcon's Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Down 5.1% - What's Next?

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $12.8750. 79,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 122,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBYD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Falcon's Beyond Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Falcon's Beyond Global in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Falcon's Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global Trading Down 0.9%

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.33 and a beta of -3.77.

Falcon's Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Falcon's Beyond Global had a return on equity of 60.95% and a net margin of 19.06%.The firm had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon's Beyond Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon's Beyond Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Falcon's Beyond Global in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Falcon's Beyond Global by 8,008.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Falcon's Beyond Global in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Falcon's Beyond Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company's stock.

Falcon's Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon's Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon's Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Falcon's Beyond Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Falcon's Beyond Global wasn't on the list.

While Falcon's Beyond Global currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here