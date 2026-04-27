Falcon's Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.37, but opened at $14.89. Falcon's Beyond Global shares last traded at $15.4390, with a volume of 1,307 shares changing hands.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Falcon's Beyond Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FBYD

Falcon's Beyond Global Stock Up 2.1%

The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.33 and a beta of -3.77. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Falcon's Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Falcon's Beyond Global had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 60.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Falcon's Beyond Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon's Beyond Global by 434.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,813 shares of the company's stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 357,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Falcon's Beyond Global by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,709 shares of the company's stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 147,056 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Falcon's Beyond Global in the fourth quarter valued at $2,555,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Falcon's Beyond Global by 648.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 133,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Falcon's Beyond Global by 21.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Falcon's Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon's Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon's Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Falcon's Beyond Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Falcon's Beyond Global wasn't on the list.

While Falcon's Beyond Global currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here