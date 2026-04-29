Falcon's Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Down 6.7% - Here's Why

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.5590. Approximately 10,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 118,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Falcon's Beyond Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Falcon's Beyond Global presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBYD

Falcon's Beyond Global Trading Down 5.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.73 and a beta of -3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business's 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

Falcon's Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Falcon's Beyond Global had a return on equity of 60.95% and a net margin of 19.06%.The company had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Falcon's Beyond Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Falcon's Beyond Global by 434.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 357,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Falcon's Beyond Global by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,709 shares of the company's stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 147,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Falcon's Beyond Global during the fourth quarter worth $2,555,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Falcon's Beyond Global by 648.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,824 shares of the company's stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 133,284 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Falcon's Beyond Global by 21.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company's stock.

Falcon's Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon's Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon's Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues.

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