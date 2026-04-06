Falcon's Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading 10.2% Higher - Here's What Happened

Shares of Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD - Get Free Report) traded up 10.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.4330. 10,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 128,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Falcon's Beyond Global in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Falcon's Beyond Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBYD

Falcon's Beyond Global Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 412.13 and a beta of -3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81.

Falcon's Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter. Falcon's Beyond Global had a negative return on equity of 164.17% and a net margin of 19.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Falcon's Beyond Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Falcon's Beyond Global by 648.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 133,284 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Falcon's Beyond Global by 79.8% in the third quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,173 shares of the company's stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Falcon's Beyond Global in the third quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon's Beyond Global in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Falcon's Beyond Global by 434.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 357,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company's stock.

About Falcon's Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon's Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon's Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues.

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