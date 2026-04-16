Falcon's Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading 15.5% Higher - Still a Buy?

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD - Get Free Report) traded up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $12.4760. 23,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 122,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Falcon's Beyond Global in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Falcon's Beyond Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Falcon's Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global Stock Up 12.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 409.93 and a beta of -3.77. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75.

Falcon's Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter. Falcon's Beyond Global had a return on equity of 60.95% and a net margin of 19.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon's Beyond Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBYD. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Falcon's Beyond Global by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,173 shares of the company's stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,157 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Falcon's Beyond Global by 21.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Falcon's Beyond Global by 434.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 357,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Falcon's Beyond Global by 8,008.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,811 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Falcon's Beyond Global during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company's stock.

About Falcon's Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon's Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon's Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues.

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