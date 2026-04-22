Falcon's Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading Up 15.1% - Here's Why

Shares of Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD - Get Free Report) rose 15.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 26,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 120,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

Get Falcon's Beyond Global alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Falcon's Beyond Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Falcon's Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 512.33 and a beta of -3.77.

Falcon's Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Falcon's Beyond Global had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 60.95%. The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Falcon's Beyond Global by 434.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,813 shares of the company's stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 357,589 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon's Beyond Global during the fourth quarter worth about $2,555,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Falcon's Beyond Global by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,709 shares of the company's stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 147,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Falcon's Beyond Global by 648.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,824 shares of the company's stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 133,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon's Beyond Global during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company's stock.

About Falcon's Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon's Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon's Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Falcon's Beyond Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Falcon's Beyond Global wasn't on the list.

While Falcon's Beyond Global currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here