Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Shares of Fanuc Corp. (OTCMKTS:FANUY - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.67 and traded as high as $20.62. Fanuc shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 298,668 shares.

Get Fanuc alerts: Sign Up

Fanuc Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.35 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fanuc Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fanuc

FANUC is a Japanese company specializing in factory automation, best known for its computer numerical control (CNC) systems and industrial robots. The company designs, manufactures and services automation equipment that is used to control machine tools, perform material handling, welding, assembly and other production tasks. FANUC's product portfolio spans CNC controllers, servomotors and drives, a broad range of articulated and specialized robots, and the control systems and software that integrate these components into automated production lines.

Headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, FANUC serves a global customer base across automotive, electronics, aerospace, metalworking and general manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fanuc, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fanuc wasn't on the list.

While Fanuc currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here