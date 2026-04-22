Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY) Sets New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Faraday Copper Corp. (TSE:FDY - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.58 and last traded at C$5.48, with a volume of 840451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Faraday Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Faraday Copper from C$3.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$5.63.
Read Our Latest Report on Faraday Copper
Faraday Copper Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 2.15. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is C$4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.11.
Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Faraday Copper had a negative net margin of 40,035.69% and a negative return on equity of 63.51%.
Faraday Copper Company Profile
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Faraday Copper is an exploration company focused on advancing its flagship copper project in Arizona, U.S. The Copper Creek Project is one of the largest undeveloped copper projects in North America with significant district scale exploration potential. The Company is well-funded to deliver on its key milestones and benefits from a management team and board of directors with senior mining company experience and expertise. Faraday trades on the TSX under the symbol "FDY".
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