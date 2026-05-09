Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.86 and traded as low as $10.57. Farmland Partners shares last traded at $10.5890, with a volume of 276,583 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FPI. Zacks Research raised Farmland Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Farmland Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Farmland Partners from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FPI

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 57.94% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. Farmland Partners has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Farmland Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,371 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 14,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,832 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,604 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages high-quality farmland in the United States. The company's primary business activity is the ownership of agricultural land, which it leases to farmers under various rental arrangements designed to generate stable cash rents and long-term capital appreciation. By focusing on farmland as a real asset, the company seeks to benefit from rising global demand for food, fiber and renewable fuels.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Farmland Partners completed its initial public offering in June 2017 and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker FPI.

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