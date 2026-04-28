Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.44 per share and revenue of $110.7570 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The credit services provider reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $101.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.45 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGM traded up $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.00. The company had a trading volume of 36,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,716. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $210.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage's payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 441 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AGM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Agricultural Mortgage currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.00.

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About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation NYSE: AGM, commonly known as Farmer Mac, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered in 1988 under the Agricultural Credit Act of 1987. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Farmer Mac was established to enhance the availability of mortgage credit for the agricultural and rural utility sectors. The corporation operates as a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural infrastructure loans, providing lenders with liquidity and risk management solutions.

The company's principal business activities include purchasing and securitizing long-term fixed-rate agricultural mortgage loans and rural utilities loans originated by approved lenders.

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