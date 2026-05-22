FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $479.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, February 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $317.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $399.65.

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FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $395.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.38. The stock has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx has a one year low of $214.35 and a one year high of $404.03.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The business had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total value of $6,164,087.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,017,070.44. The trade was a 60.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total transaction of $1,802,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,499.17. The trade was a 30.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,085,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,049 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $5,527,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,723 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth $468,195,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in FedEx by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,225,160 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $3,826,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 169.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,905 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $638,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company's stock.

Key FedEx News

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Positive Sentiment: FedEx-led consortium’s approximately €7.8 billion ($9.1 billion) bid for Polish parcel locker company InPost is moving forward, with the tender offer set to open May 26 and run through July 27. The deal has board backing and already secured several regulatory approvals, which could expand FedEx’s international parcel network if completed. Article Title

FedEx-led consortium’s approximately €7.8 billion ($9.1 billion) bid for Polish parcel locker company InPost is moving forward, with the tender offer set to open May 26 and run through July 27. The deal has board backing and already secured several regulatory approvals, which could expand FedEx’s international parcel network if completed. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup initiated coverage on FedEx with a buy rating and a $443 price target, reinforcing a constructive Wall Street view and suggesting further upside if execution remains strong.

Citigroup initiated coverage on FedEx with a rating and a price target, reinforcing a constructive Wall Street view and suggesting further upside if execution remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: FedEx was also mentioned among major U.S. companies seeking tariff refunds, but this appears to be a broader policy-related filing rather than a company-specific catalyst.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Further Reading

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