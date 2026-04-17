FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's Why

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $392.86 and last traded at $391.1570, with a volume of 1056320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $380.88.

Get FedEx alerts: Sign Up

Key FedEx News

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane set a $280.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, December 29th. Argus lifted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $398.04.

Get Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Trading Up 2.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The firm's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. FedEx's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total transaction of $7,493,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,229.35. The trade was a 51.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total value of $1,802,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,029,499.17. The trade was a 30.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $859,085,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,049 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $5,527,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,723 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $468,195,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,225,160 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $3,826,055,000 after buying an additional 1,742,666 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 169.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,905 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $638,203,000 after buying an additional 1,718,278 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FedEx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FedEx wasn't on the list.

While FedEx currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here