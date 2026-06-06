FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut FedEx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $425.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial set a $155.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $372.41.

Get FedEx alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $331.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $373.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.31. FedEx has a one year low of $172.88 and a one year high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total value of $1,802,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,029,499.17. This represents a 30.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina F. Adams sold 20,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.45, for a total value of $7,493,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,403 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,110,229.35. The trade was a 51.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,085,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,049 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $5,527,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,723 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,195,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of FedEx by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,225,160 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $3,826,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 169.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,905 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $638,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,278 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FedEx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FedEx wasn't on the list.

While FedEx currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here