Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.11 and traded as low as C$9.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$9.40, with a volume of 683 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$324.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.82.

Insider Activity at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 15,598 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.37 per share, with a total value of C$52,565.26. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,719,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,165,196.91. This trade represents a 0.58% increase in their position. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is primarily engaged in research and development activities. The company is developing Sodium Thiosulfate (STS), a chemo-protectant against hearing loss associated with platinum-based chemotherapy. Its lead product candidate is PEDMARK which is sodium thiosulfate in a novel formulation for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss, or ototoxicity in children.

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