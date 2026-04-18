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Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Fennec Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares fell below their fifty‑day moving average (50‑day MA C$10.11), trading as low as C$9.09 and last at C$9.40 on light volume (683 shares).
  • B. Riley Financial upgraded the stock to a "Strong Buy", and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Strong Buy from available analysts.
  • Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 15,598 shares at C$3.37 (≈C$52,565), increasing insider holdings to about 16.2% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.11 and traded as low as C$9.09. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$9.40, with a volume of 683 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$324.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.82.

Insider Activity at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 15,598 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.37 per share, with a total value of C$52,565.26. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,719,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,165,196.91. This trade represents a 0.58% increase in their position. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is primarily engaged in research and development activities. The company is developing Sodium Thiosulfate (STS), a chemo-protectant against hearing loss associated with platinum-based chemotherapy. Its lead product candidate is PEDMARK which is sodium thiosulfate in a novel formulation for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss, or ototoxicity in children.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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