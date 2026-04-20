Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $5.27. Fermi shares last traded at $5.6480, with a volume of 12,102,873 shares.

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Fermi News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fermi this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRMI. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Fermi in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fermi in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fermi from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Fermi in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fermi in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $26.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FRMI

Fermi Stock Down 20.4%

The company's 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fermi

In other Fermi news, COO Blanes Jacobo Ortiz sold 427,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $1,957,322.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,469,092 shares in the company, valued at $25,048,441.36. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Griffin Perry sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $45,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 62,946,450 shares in the company, valued at $315,991,179. The trade was a 12.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 13,435,207 shares of company stock valued at $67,803,539 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fermi in the fourth quarter worth $2,255,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Fermi in the fourth quarter valued at $2,182,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Fermi in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fermi in the fourth quarter valued at $5,611,000. Finally, WJ Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fermi in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000.

About Fermi

Fermi's mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world's most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026. We have entered into a long-term lease on a site large enough to simultaneously house the next three largest data center campuses by square footage currently in existence.

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