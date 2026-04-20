Fermi (NASDAQ:FRMI) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.55, but opened at $5.27. Fermi shares last traded at $5.6480, with a volume of 12,102,873 shares.
Fermi News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Fermi this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company launched a strategic reset called "Fermi 2.0," positioning a new plan and organizational evolution that management says will refocus operations and priorities. Fermi Inc. Announces "Fermi 2.0" Strategic Evolution, New Board Chairman, Leadership Transitions, and New Office Locations
- Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains favorable — aggregate analyst coverage still shows a "Buy" rating consensus, which could support upside if management stabilizes execution. Fermi Inc. NASDAQ: FRMI Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages
- Neutral Sentiment: Company announced board leadership changes and new office locations as part of the Fermi 2.0 rollout — structural changes that could be constructive but raise short‑term governance transition risk. Fermi Inc. Unveils Fermi 2.0 With Leadership Overhaul
- Negative Sentiment: Co‑founder and CEO Toby Neugebauer and CFO Miles Everson abruptly departed the company, triggering a sharp selloff and raising concerns about continuity, execution on projects, and investor confidence. CEO and CFO suddenly depart AI nuclear power upstart Fermi
- Negative Sentiment: Shareholder litigation inquiry: Kuehn Law is investigating possible fiduciary breaches by officers and directors, which increases legal and governance overhang risk. Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Fermi Inc. to Contact Law Firm
- Negative Sentiment: Operational concern: reports note Fermi has struggled to secure a cornerstone tenant for Project Matador (its large data‑center campus), a key revenue trigger; that raises execution and cash‑flow questions. Fermi Stock Plummets 20% as CEO and Finance Chief Depart. What's Up at the Data-Center Developer.
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and liquidity: shares plunged on heavy volume in premarket and early trading as multiple outlets reported the leadership exits and restructuring, amplifying downward pressure. Why Is Fermi Stock Falling Monday?
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRMI. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Fermi in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fermi in a report on Monday, February 9th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fermi from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Fermi in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fermi in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $26.89.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FRMI
Fermi Stock Down 20.4%
The company's 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fermi
In other Fermi news, COO Blanes Jacobo Ortiz sold 427,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $1,957,322.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,469,092 shares in the company, valued at $25,048,441.36. This trade represents a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Griffin Perry sold 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $45,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 62,946,450 shares in the company, valued at $315,991,179. The trade was a 12.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 13,435,207 shares of company stock valued at $67,803,539 over the last ninety days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fermi in the fourth quarter worth $2,255,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Fermi in the fourth quarter valued at $2,182,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Fermi in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fermi in the fourth quarter valued at $5,611,000. Finally, WJ Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fermi in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000.
About Fermi
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Fermi's mission is to power the artificial intelligence (“AI”) needs of tomorrow. We are an advanced energy and hyperscaler development company purpose-built for the AI era. Our mission is to deliver up to 11 gigawatts (“GW”) of low-carbon, HyperRedundant™, and on-demand power directly to the world's most compute-intensive businesses with 1.1 GW of power projected to be online by the end of 2026. We have entered into a long-term lease on a site large enough to simultaneously house the next three largest data center campuses by square footage currently in existence.
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