Fernando Lovisotto Sells 4,200 Shares of Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $42,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,012,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,206,705.60. This trade represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,079 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $31,097.90.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,728 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $27,389.12.

On Friday, May 22nd, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,767 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $58,016.02.

On Thursday, May 21st, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,429 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $35,215.83.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,692 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $48,233.76.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,435 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $54,350.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,498 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $35,924.46.

On Friday, May 15th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 7,355 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $75,830.05.

On Thursday, May 14th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,649 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $37,876.62.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 16,908 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $178,548.48.

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Vinci Compass Investments Price Performance

Shares of VINP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 71,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,358. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.29.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 26.75%.The firm had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Vinci Compass Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.89%.

Institutional Trading of Vinci Compass Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VINP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research raised Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VINP

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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