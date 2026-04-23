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Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Hits New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Ferrexpo logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ferrexpo hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as GBX 29.66 intraday and last at GBX 32.40 on volume of about 10.78 million shares, despite being reported up roughly 1.3% on the session.
  • Company fundamentals and profile: the FTSE 250-listed iron-ore pellets producer has a market cap of £190.6M, a negative P/E (-0.63) and is trading well below its 50‑day (GBX 51.34) and 200‑day (GBX 60.72) averages; Ferrexpo is Swiss-headquartered with Ukrainian assets and produced 6.1Mt of pellets in 2022 despite the war.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 29.66 and last traded at GBX 32.40, with a volume of 10779338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.

Ferrexpo Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £190.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group's iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore. Ferrexpo's operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

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