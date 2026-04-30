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Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Sets New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Ferrexpo logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week low: Ferrexpo's shares hit a new 52-week low of GBX 27.20 and last traded at GBX 28.58 on heavy volume (~4.96 million shares), down from a previous close of GBX 30.68.
  • Weak valuation and technicals: The company has a market cap of £168.16m and a negative P/E (-0.56), with 50-day and 200-day moving averages at GBX 47.22 and GBX 60.06 respectively, signaling a pronounced downtrend.
  • Operations and risk profile: Ferrexpo is a Swiss-headquartered producer of high‑grade iron ore pellets with assets in Ukraine and a FTSE 250 listing, having produced 6.1 million tonnes in 2022 despite the war — highlighting both operational resilience and geopolitical exposure.
  • Interested in Ferrexpo? Here are five stocks we like better.

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.20 and last traded at GBX 28.58, with a volume of 4959674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.68.

Ferrexpo Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £168.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 60.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ferrexpo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group's iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore. Ferrexpo's operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

See Also

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