Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Down 7.8% - Here's Why

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Ferrexpo Stock Down 7.8%

Ferrexpo plc ( LON:FXPO Get Free Report ) fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.80 and last traded at GBX 42.80. 19,045,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 497% from the average session volume of 3,190,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.42.

The stock has a market cap of £251.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group's iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore. Ferrexpo's operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

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