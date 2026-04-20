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Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Shares Down 7.8% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Ferrexpo logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell 7.8% in mid-day trading to GBX 42.80 on heavy volume — 19.05 million shares traded, a 497% increase versus the average session volume of 3.19 million.
  • Company snapshot: Ferrexpo is a Swiss-headquartered, FTSE 250 iron ore pellet producer with assets in Ukraine, a market cap of £251.8m, a negative P/E (-0.84), strong liquidity (quick ratio 2.20) and moderate leverage (debt/equity 0.37).
  • Interested in Ferrexpo? Here are five stocks we like better.

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO - Get Free Report) fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.80 and last traded at GBX 42.80. 19,045,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 497% from the average session volume of 3,190,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.42.

Ferrexpo Stock Down 7.8%

The stock has a market cap of £251.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84, a P/E/G ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Ferrexpo

(Get Free Report)

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group's iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore. Ferrexpo's operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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