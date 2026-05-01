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Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Trading Down 6.8% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Ferrexpo logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ferrexpo shares fell 6.8% in mid-day trading to GBX 28.58 (low GBX 27.36) with volume up ~34% to about 4.96 million shares, after a prior close of GBX 30.68.
  • The stock is trading well below its 50‑day (GBX 46.34) and 200‑day (GBX 59.84) moving averages, has a market cap of £168.16m, and shows a negative P/E (-0.56) and negative PEG (-0.18), indicating continued valuation and performance pressure.
  • Ferrexpo is a Swiss‑headquartered producer of high‑grade iron‑ore pellets with assets in Ukraine and a premium London listing (FTSE 250), and the group produced 6.1 million tonnes of pellets in 2022 despite the war.
  • Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo.

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO - Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.36 and last traded at GBX 28.58. Approximately 4,959,674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,705,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.68.

Ferrexpo Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 59.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of £168.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.56, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.89.

About Ferrexpo

(Get Free Report)

Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index (ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbon emissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group's iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly traded forms of iron ore. Ferrexpo's operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 50 years, and in 2022 the Group produced 6.1 million tonnes of iron ore pellets, despite the war in Ukraine.

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