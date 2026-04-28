Ferroglobe (GSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $344.55 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $329.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $293.60 million. On average, analysts expect Ferroglobe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ferroglobe Price Performance

NASDAQ GSM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.57. 352,368 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $851.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65.

Ferroglobe Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.015 dividend. This is a positive change from Ferroglobe's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Ferroglobe's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Get Our Latest Report on GSM

Insider Activity at Ferroglobe

In other Ferroglobe news, Director De Fuentes Silvia Villar-Mir purchased 26,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $100,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 121,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at $467,932.36. The trade was a 27.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Madrid Javier Lopez purchased 26,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $100,360.00. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 147,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $568,192. This trade represents a 21.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,707 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 69,931 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 1,017,300.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,174 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company's stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a leading producer of specialty metals and alloys, serving a diverse range of industrial customers worldwide. The company's core operations focus on the manufacture of silicon metal, silicon-based alloys, manganese-based alloys and rare earth alloys, which are essential inputs for the aluminum, steel, chemical and electronics industries. Ferroglobe's product portfolio includes high-purity silicon, ferrosilicon, silicon manganese, manganese alloys and various recarburizers used to enhance metal strength, durability and conductivity.

With production facilities located across North America, Europe, South America and Africa, Ferroglobe maintains a global footprint that allows it to supply customers on multiple continents.

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