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Fertilizer Stocks To Watch Now - April 21st

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
CF Industries logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CF Industries, Nutrien and Mosaic are MarketBeat's fertilizer stocks to watch, having recorded the highest dollar trading volume among fertilizer companies in recent days.
  • Fertilizer stocks are cyclical and highly sensitive to global crop demand, input costs (especially natural gas), seasonality, weather, and trade or regulatory developments—factors that can quickly drive price moves (and have recently been linked to events like a Hormuz closure).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

CF Industries, Nutrien, and Mosaic are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are shares of companies that manufacture, distribute, or sell fertilizer and crop-nutrient products, representing an investor’s exposure to the agricultural inputs sector. Their revenues and valuations tend to be cyclical and sensitive to global crop demand, fertilizer and commodity (especially natural gas) input costs, seasonality, weather, and trade or regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

Nutrien (NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTR

Mosaic (MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOS

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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