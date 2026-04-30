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FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Stock Price Up 0.3% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
FFBW logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • FFBW rose 0.3% to $15.30 on Thursday, with only 1,340 shares traded, a 38% decline from its average session volume.
  • The stock is trading above its 50‑day ($15.21) and 200‑day ($14.84) moving averages and carries a market cap of $62.79 million, a P/E of 23.54 and a beta of 0.10.
  • FFBW is the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, providing deposit products and a range of consumer, residential and commercial loans.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW - Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.30. 1,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

FFBW Stock Up 0.3%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.10.

FFBW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, which include one- to four family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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