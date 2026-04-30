FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Stock Price Up 0.3% - What's Next?

Get FFBW alerts: Sign Up

FFBW Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of FFBW, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FFBW Get Free Report ) shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.30. 1,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

The company's 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $62.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.10.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, which include one- to four family owner-occupied and investor-owned residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and commercial development loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FFBW, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FFBW wasn't on the list.

While FFBW currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here