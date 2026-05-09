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F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
F&G Annuities & Life logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research upgraded F&G Annuities & Life to a Hold rating, while the broader analyst view remains mixed but still centered on Hold with an average price target of $30.00.
  • The company’s shares were up 4.4% and opened at $28.28, near its 200-day moving average of $28.33; the stock has traded between $20.57 and $36.70 over the past year.
  • F&G recently reported EPS of $0.82, missing estimates, but revenue of $2.25 billion came in well above expectations; the board also authorized a $100 million share repurchase program.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FG. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised F&G Annuities & Life from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, F&G Annuities & Life presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Up 4.4%

FG opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.28. F&G Annuities & Life has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $36.70.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at F&G Annuities & Life

In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 10,000 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $209,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,107,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,238,616.72. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Celina J. Wang Doka acquired 4,760 shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $99,864.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 32,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at $672,849.58. The trade was a 17.43% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 29,066.7% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 432.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 932 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 36,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,173 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company's stock.

About F&G Annuities & Life

(Get Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life is the principal life insurance and annuity subsidiary of F&G Financial Group, Inc NYSE: FG, a publicly traded financial services holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The company focuses on designing and issuing retirement income solutions that address longevity risk, capital preservation, and wealth transfer for individual and institutional clients.

Its product suite includes fixed indexed annuities, which offer the potential for market-linked growth with downside protection; fixed-rate annuities, delivering guaranteed interest over a defined term; and a range of life insurance policies such as term, universal, and variable universal life.

See Also

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