Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Stock Price Down 1.4% - Should You Sell?

Shares of Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS - Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 626 and last traded at GBX 630. Approximately 49,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 91,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 638.89.

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Fidelity Asian Values Stock Down 1.4%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 628.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 613.21. The stock has a market cap of £400.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported GBX 9.37 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity Asian Values had a net margin of 87.46% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of GBX 759 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity Asian Values will post 102.734375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity Asian Values Company Profile

Fidelity Asian Values PLC provides shareholders with a differentiated equity exposure to Asian Markets. Asia is the world's fastest-growing economic region and the trust looks to capitalise on this by finding good businesses, run by good people and buying them at a good price. The Trust favours smaller companies as this gives it the opportunity to find mispriced businesses, the "winners of tomorrow", before they become well known. With more than 18,000 listed companies in Asia - which is more than the rest of the world put together - there is a huge opportunity for a fundamental research driven stock picker who can fully utilise Fidelity's extensive locally based analyst team.

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