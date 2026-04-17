Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

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Fidelity Emerging Markets Price Performance

Fidelity Emerging Markets ( LON:FEML Get Free Report )'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,317.65 and last traded at GBX 1,312, with a volume of 50378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,304.

The stock has a market cap of £550.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,209.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,089.69.

About Fidelity Emerging Markets

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (FEML) draws on Fidelity's resources across the globe to build a carefully curated portfolio of companies with a strong growth runway. High-quality emerging market companies should deliver strong and sustainable investment returns over the long term but keeping an eye on potential risks is vital. These markets may be more volatile, and company valuations can move to extreme levels in both directions. We strive to ensure our investors can profit from emerging markets' growth without experiencing every bump in the road. Three Key Reasons to invest: Compelling structural growth The world 's emerging markets, whose younger, more dynamic economies provide fertile ground for companies to thrive, are home to opportunities that can't be found elsewhere. Research expertise on the ground We are embedded in these markets around the globe.

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