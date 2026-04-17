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Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Fidelity Emerging Markets logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML) hit a new 52-week high of GBX 1,317.65 on Friday, last trading at GBX 1,312 with 50,378 shares changing hands.
  • The fund has a market cap of £550.10 million, a very low PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62, with 50- and 200-day moving averages (GBX 1,209.17 and GBX 1,089.69) signalling a recent upward trend.
  • FEML targets high-quality companies in emerging markets to capture structural growth but notes the greater volatility and valuation swings typical of those markets.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Fidelity Emerging Markets.

Fidelity Emerging Markets (LON:FEML - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,317.65 and last traded at GBX 1,312, with a volume of 50378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,304.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £550.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,209.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,089.69.

About Fidelity Emerging Markets

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (FEML) draws on Fidelity's resources across the globe to build a carefully curated portfolio of companies with a strong growth runway. High-quality emerging market companies should deliver strong and sustainable investment returns over the long term but keeping an eye on potential risks is vital. These markets may be more volatile, and company valuations can move to extreme levels in both directions. We strive to ensure our investors can profit from emerging markets' growth without experiencing every bump in the road. Three Key Reasons to invest: Compelling structural growth The world 's emerging markets, whose younger, more dynamic economies provide fertile ground for companies to thrive, are home to opportunities that can't be found elsewhere. Research expertise on the ground We are embedded in these markets around the globe.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Fidelity Emerging Markets Right Now?

Before you consider Fidelity Emerging Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fidelity Emerging Markets wasn't on the list.

While Fidelity Emerging Markets currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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