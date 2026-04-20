Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Shares Down 1.3% - Time to Sell?

Get FSV alerts: Sign Up

Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values Stock Performance

Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values PLC ( LON:FSV Get Free Report )'s share price was down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 430.50 and last traded at GBX 431.50. Approximately 1,461,263 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,025,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 437.

The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 428.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 417.59. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values

In related news, insider Hamish Baillie acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 407 per share, for a total transaction of £20,350. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

About Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values

Fidelity Special Values PLC's aim is to achieve long term capital growth for investors by investing in special situations. It is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty. London is one of, if not the, most important of the world's financial centres. Focused on the UK market but with up to 20% invested in overseas stock markets, this Investment Trust looks for stocks that are undervalued by the market and whose growth potential isn't yet appreciated by other investors. By understanding the downside and identifying the potential for change it allows the trust to invest in unloved stocks with potential for positive change.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values wasn't on the list.

While Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here