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Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Shares Down 1.3% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell 1.3% to GBX 431.50 (intraday low GBX 430.50) on Monday with ~1.46M shares traded (a 42% increase vs. average); the price sits slightly above the 50‑day (GBX 428.31) and 200‑day (GBX 417.59) moving averages, and the trust has a market cap of £1.40bn and a PE of 8.82.
  • Insider purchase: Hamish Baillie bought 5,000 shares at GBX 407 on March 20 for £20,350, while company insiders collectively own 0.22% of the stock.
  • Fidelity Special Values is an actively managed, contrarian investment trust focused on UK "special situations" seeking long‑term capital growth, with up to 20% of assets invested overseas in undervalued or unloved stocks.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 430.50 and last traded at GBX 431.50. Approximately 1,461,263 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,025,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 437.

Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 428.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 417.59. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values

In related news, insider Hamish Baillie acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 407 per share, for a total transaction of £20,350. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

About Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity Special Values PLC's aim is to achieve long term capital growth for investors by investing in special situations. It is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty. London is one of, if not the, most important of the world's financial centres. Focused on the UK market but with up to 20% invested in overseas stock markets, this Investment Trust looks for stocks that are undervalued by the market and whose growth potential isn't yet appreciated by other investors. By understanding the downside and identifying the potential for change it allows the trust to invest in unloved stocks with potential for positive change.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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