Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to post earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $3.2486 billion for the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 3.58%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.90. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephanie Ferris bought 19,846 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,039.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,182,668.62. The trade was a 7.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 70.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Compass Point cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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