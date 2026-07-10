FIGX Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIGX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FIGX Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIGX - Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,848 shares, a decrease of 91.4% from the June 15th total of 21,459 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,733 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

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FIGX Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:FIGX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,864. The stock's 50 day moving average is $10.23. FIGX Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of FIGX Capital Acquisition from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIGX Capital Acquisition

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGX Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGX Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FIGX Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in FIGX Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,024,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in FIGX Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGX Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,955,000.

About FIGX Capital Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated on February 20, 2025, as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. While we may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, we currently intend to concentrate our efforts in identifying businesses in the financial industry group (FIG Sector), with a focus on differentiated private wealth/asset managers positioned to become multi-asset fund management platforms with diversified distribution channels and global market presence.

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