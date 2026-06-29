101,953 Shares in Select Medical Holdings Corporation $SEM Purchased by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,953 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000. OP Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Select Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,370 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,784 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Select Medical by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,475 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,331 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Select Medical from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Select Medical from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $16.50 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Select Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Select Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEM

Select Medical Stock Performance

NYSE:SEM opened at $16.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.93.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). Select Medical had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Select Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Select Medical's dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical is a leading provider of specialized healthcare services in the United States, operating through two primary business segments: Hospital Division and Outpatient Rehabilitation Division. The Hospital Division offers long-term acute care (LTAC) hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) that serve patients recovering from complex illnesses, trauma or surgery. The Outpatient Rehabilitation Division delivers physical, occupational and speech therapy services through a network of clinic locations and home-based care programs.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Select Medical was founded in 1996 and has grown through strategic partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions.

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