102,220 Shares in Tetra Technologies, Inc. $TTI Purchased by F m Investments LLC

F m Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,220 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $958,000. F m Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tetra Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tetra Technologies by 87.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,585 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 56,203 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Tetra Technologies by 125.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 161,840 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 90,001 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Tetra Technologies by 389.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 225,101 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 302,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tetra Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,606 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Technologies by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tetra Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Clear Str cut Tetra Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Tetra Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTI

Tetra Technologies Price Performance

TTI opened at $9.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15. Tetra Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $151.20 million. Tetra Technologies had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 1.15%. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Technologies Profile

Tetra Technologies, Inc NYSE: TTI is a provider of specialized products and services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The company operates through two primary segments: Oilfield Services, which offers hydraulic fracturing and wellsite fluid systems, and Chemical Solutions, which manufactures and delivers a broad range of drilling, completion and production chemicals. Tetra's integrated service model spans the design, blending and on-site delivery of fluids, as well as pumping equipment and related wellsite operations.

Within the Oilfield Services segment, Tetra supplies pressure pumping fleets and associated equipment to support onshore hydraulic fracturing and well placement activities.

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