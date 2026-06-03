10,232 Shares in McDonald's Corporation $MCD Bought by Marble Wealth LLC

Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,232 shares of the fast-food giant's stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,351,127 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $22,112,675,000 after purchasing an additional 703,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,024,857 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $10,643,704,000 after purchasing an additional 196,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,038,519 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $5,195,965,000 after purchasing an additional 76,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth $2,890,438,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,283,655 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,614,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40,506 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.11, for a total value of $93,276.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,370.74. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,681 shares of company stock worth $2,631,594. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald's from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $334.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald's

McDonald's News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s unveiled its new “McDonald’s NEXT” strategy, centered on automation, improved restaurant design, better-tasting food, stronger hospitality, and more effective social media marketing. Investors may view this as a clear roadmap to reignite traffic and long-term sales growth. Article Title

McDonald’s unveiled its new “McDonald’s NEXT” strategy, centered on automation, improved restaurant design, better-tasting food, stronger hospitality, and more effective social media marketing. Investors may view this as a clear roadmap to reignite traffic and long-term sales growth. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted that McDonald’s is leaning on value meals, chicken innovation, and restaurant upgrades to gain market share in a cautious consumer environment, which could help sustain demand even if spending stays weak. Article Title

Multiple articles highlighted that McDonald’s is leaning on value meals, chicken innovation, and restaurant upgrades to gain market share in a cautious consumer environment, which could help sustain demand even if spending stays weak. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer also named McDonald’s as a defensive stock to own outside the AI trade, suggesting it could benefit if investors rotate into steadier, out-of-favor sectors. Article Title

Jim Cramer also named McDonald’s as a defensive stock to own outside the AI trade, suggesting it could benefit if investors rotate into steadier, out-of-favor sectors. Neutral Sentiment: McDonald’s strategy update also emphasizes making stores easier to run and improving efficiency, which could support margins over time but likely won’t show immediate results. Article Title

McDonald’s strategy update also emphasizes making stores easier to run and improving efficiency, which could support margins over time but likely won’t show immediate results. Neutral Sentiment: An EVP recently sold shares, which can add some caution, but the transaction appears routine and is not by itself a strong fundamental warning. Article Title

McDonald's Price Performance

MCD opened at $276.61 on Wednesday. McDonald's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $271.98 and a fifty-two week high of $341.75. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $294.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.42. The company has a market capitalization of $196.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. The business's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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