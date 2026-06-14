1,026,996 Shares in BlackBerry Limited $BB Acquired by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,026,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,892,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of BlackBerry as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,626 shares of the company's stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,991,652 shares of the company's stock worth $94,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,442 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.60 to $4.40 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of BlackBerry from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackBerry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on BB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 27,066 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $96,354.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 899,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,959.76. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,908 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $106,472.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at $337,854.68. This represents a 23.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 73,171 shares of company stock valued at $260,489 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of BB opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 114.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The company's fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $157.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.27 million. BlackBerry had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. BlackBerry has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.020-0.030 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

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