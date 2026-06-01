103,230 Shares in Amphenol Corporation $APH Purchased by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 103,230 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $13,951,000. Amphenol comprises approximately 1.4% of Suncoast Equity Management's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 55.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 15.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $148.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $167.04. The firm's fifty day moving average is $135.34 and its 200 day moving average is $138.69. The company has a market cap of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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