1,038 Shares in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Acquired by Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd

Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,038 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,398,906 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,265,706,000 after purchasing an additional 107,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equinix by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,252,094,000 after purchasing an additional 588,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,959,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,969,498 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,542,595,000 after buying an additional 56,592 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,235,674 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $946,724,000 after buying an additional 117,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company's stock.

Get Equinix alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,123.00 to $1,143.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,173.00 to $1,186.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,143.60.

View Our Latest Report on EQIX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 2,040 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.47, for a total value of $2,210,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,206,116.16. The trade was a 26.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 125 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,060.29, for a total transaction of $132,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,615,511.53. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 13,769 shares of company stock worth $14,191,079 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 0.1%

EQIX stock opened at $1,068.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,128.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,047.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $904.25. The firm has a market cap of $105.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.67 EPS. Equinix's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's payout ratio is presently 142.84%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equinix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equinix wasn't on the list.

While Equinix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here