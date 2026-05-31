10,412 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Purchased by Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,412 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in CF Industries by 451.3% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 552 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company's stock.

Get CF Industries alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 69,472 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,753,472. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,499 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $438,704.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,293.68. The trade was a 10.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,193 shares of company stock valued at $9,659,443. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $112.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $123.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.42. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.42 and a 12-month high of $141.96.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 23.73%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on CF Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $117.69.

Read Our Latest Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CF Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CF Industries wasn't on the list.

While CF Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here