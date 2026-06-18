104,545 Shares in Intel Corporation $INTC Purchased by Insight Holdings Group LLC

Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,545 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $3,858,000. Intel accounts for about 0.3% of Insight Holdings Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,233,159,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 32.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230,715 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 285.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $982,279,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722,010 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $121.10 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $132.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $608.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.32 and a beta of 2.21. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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