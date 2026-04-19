10,528 Shares in Camden Property Trust $CPT Acquired by Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A.

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,280 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 214,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $22,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 558.0% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 46,671 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 39,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, COO Laurie Baker sold 2,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $235,011.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,468 shares in the company, valued at $10,240,331.20. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of CPT opened at $103.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business's fifty day moving average price is $103.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.75. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $121.33.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $396.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.05 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Camden Property Trust's dividend payout ratio is 119.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Camden Property Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $115.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

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