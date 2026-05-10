106,596 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB Acquired by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $4,616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,807,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $480,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,258 shares during the period. Bruce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 286,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 32,401 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,006,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $49,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $8,965,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $26,199,255.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,270,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $359,107,643.34. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fermium Researc upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $83.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently -110.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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