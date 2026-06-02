107,606 Shares in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Purchased by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,606 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $26,079,000. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 0.6% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COF

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $314,052.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,040 shares of company stock worth $1,498,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $184.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $174.98 and a 52 week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. Capital One Financial's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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