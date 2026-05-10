10x Genomics $TXG Stock Position Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG - Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,017,914 shares of the company's stock after selling 256,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.29% of 10x Genomics worth $212,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 190,913 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 71,110 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in 10x Genomics by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 52,771 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 108,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,826 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $145,407.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 424,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,892,393.82. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam Taich sold 8,968 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $166,625.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 288,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,358,787.86. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 46,426 shares of company stock valued at $902,695 in the last three months. 8.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about 10x Genomics

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $17.00 price target on 10x Genomics and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. William Blair raised 10x Genomics from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXG

10x Genomics Stock Down 3.7%

TXG opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -127.06 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.41 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 3.55%.The company's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in advanced genomic analysis solutions that enable researchers to explore biology at unprecedented resolution. The company develops and manufactures integrated hardware, consumables and software products for single-cell sequencing and spatial genomics. Its flagship Chromium product line supports applications in single-cell RNA sequencing, immune profiling and genome assembly, while the Visium and Xenium platforms offer spatial transcriptomics and in situ analysis, respectively.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, 10x Genomics serves a global customer base that includes academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and government research organizations.

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